Home States Odisha

Student, two siblings meet watery grave in Odisha

The incident occurred when the duo went to the pond around 10.30 am and slipped into a deep pocket. When they did not return, the parents launched a frantic search.

Published: 03rd December 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Drowning

Image used for illustrative purposes. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/BARIPADA: Three minors, including a 14-year-old school student of Rourkela, died in two separate incidents of drowning in the Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts on Saturday. The first incident was reported from the Mayurbhanj district where two siblings drowned while taking a bath in the village pond of Jyotipur under Baripada Sadar police station. The deceased were identified as Mala Majhi (6) and her brother Karthik Majhi (2).

The incident occurred when the duo went to the pond around 10.30 am and slipped into a deep pocket. When they did not return, the parents launched a frantic search. The fire personnel were intimated rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

Meanwhile, in Rourkela, a 14-year-old boy died Priyanshu Bhol drowned while his friend Priyaranjan Padhi went missing in Koel river near Pradhanpali within Chhend police limits during the afternoon. Sources said, four students of an English medium school went to the riverside after school hours. Two of them drowned while bathing. Chhend police recovered one body, while the search for the other boy was on.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SundargarhdrowningMayurbhanj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp