Student, two siblings meet watery grave in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/BARIPADA: Three minors, including a 14-year-old school student of Rourkela, died in two separate incidents of drowning in the Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts on Saturday. The first incident was reported from the Mayurbhanj district where two siblings drowned while taking a bath in the village pond of Jyotipur under Baripada Sadar police station. The deceased were identified as Mala Majhi (6) and her brother Karthik Majhi (2).

The incident occurred when the duo went to the pond around 10.30 am and slipped into a deep pocket. When they did not return, the parents launched a frantic search. The fire personnel were intimated rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

Meanwhile, in Rourkela, a 14-year-old boy died Priyanshu Bhol drowned while his friend Priyaranjan Padhi went missing in Koel river near Pradhanpali within Chhend police limits during the afternoon. Sources said, four students of an English medium school went to the riverside after school hours. Two of them drowned while bathing. Chhend police recovered one body, while the search for the other boy was on.

