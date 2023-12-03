Home States Odisha

Three held for demanding Rs 11 lakh ransom in Odisha

Published: 03rd December 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 10:49 AM

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Local police, on Friday, apprehended three individuals involved in the kidnapping of a cook Riaz Ahamad Khan, from Mangalpur, over a past monetary dispute. The accused, identified as Ram Chandra Tripathy, Bhaskar Sahoo, and Gyan Ranjan Saha of Cuttack town, had allegedly abducted Khan from the Court Chowk of Jagatsinghpur town, demanding a ransom of Rs 11 lakh for his release.

Riaz Ahamad Khan, 42, was employed as a cook in a guest house located in the CDA area of Cuttack, where a financial dispute arose with the kidnappers. Khan, unable to resolve the issue, returned to his native village Mangalpur and found employment at a hotel in Jagatsinghpur town.

Last Wednesday, Khan was on his way to the hotel when he was forcibly taken from the Court Chowk of Jagatsinghpur town at 11 am by the accused in an auto. Fearful for his life, Khan refrained from raising alarm as the kidnappers threatened to kill him if he resisted.

