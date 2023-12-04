Bargarh cancer hospital to be ready by mid-Jan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has begun the process for appointment of specialists for the Bargarh cancer hospital, which is expected to function next month. The 100-bed dedicated cancer hospital is nearing completion.As intimated by the Works department, the cancer hospital building at Bargarh district headquarters hospital with all completed civil work will be handed over by January 15.

The Health and Family Welfare department will appoint radiation oncologists, medical oncologists, pathologists, surgery specialists, O&G specialists, ENT specialists, dental surgeons, medical physicists, radiation technologists, pharmacists and lab technicians for the cancer wing.

“The required specialists and human resources will be deployed from other facilities till the availability of suitable specialists to make the hospital functional in January. The chief district medical officer has been asked to coordinate with Works department engineers so that the hospital can be made functional as expected,” said a health official.

Director of health services has been directed to decide on the posts of nursing officers with hierarchy as per norm in consultation with the nursing director for the proposed hospital. As an interim arrangement, of 85 nursing officers placed recently, 20 will be deployed immediately in the cancer wing.

Though the hospital will start functioning from January, sources said, operation theatres will be ready by April and the proposed radiotherapy unit, dosimetry and brachytherapy will be ready by September. Sources said the tenders for the equipment have already been floated.

The hospital will have 40 beds in IPD, 20 beds for day-care chemotherapy, six each ICU and HDU beds and 12 pre and post-surgery beds besides 12 cabins and four isolation beds.

The radiotherapy unit at Bargarh will be the first among four proposed centres being set up under the first phase of the comprehensive cancer care programme. Three other units will be at Capital Hospital, Koraput and Keonjhar medical colleges.

Bargarh is one of the highest cancer burden districts in Western Odisha which accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the new cancer cases in the state. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced plans to establish a cancer hospital in the district in 2019.

PLAN OF ACTION

 The cancer hospital will be handed over by Jan 15

 20/85 nursing officers to be deployed in cancer wing

 OTs to be ready by April

 Radiotherapy, dosimetry, brachytherapy units by Sept

 Hosp to have 40 beds in IPD, 20 in day-care chemotherapy

 6 each ICU, HDU beds; 12 pre, post-surgery beds

