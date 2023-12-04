Bhubaneswar Diary: Polls closing in, MLAs rush back to their constituencies

By Express News Service

Polls closing in, MLAs rush back to their constituencies

With elections nearing, most of the MLAs seem to have left the capital to be present in their constituencies. Even in Sunday and holidays, they are not found in their official quarters in Bhubaneswar. As elections are only five months away, many of them have made it a rule that they will attend all the functions to which they are invited in their constituencies. Some of them are not visible at all and if anybody contacts them from Bhubaneswar over phone, they are not available. Such a situation has become problematic for MLAs from the western and southern Odisha as legislators from the coastal areas can afford to leave for their constituencies in the morning and return in the night. It so happened that the state executive of the Congress was held on Saturday and a majority of its MLAs are from western and southern Odisha. The MLAs were busy with Tulasi Yatra and had to rush to Bhubaneswar to attend the meeting. This prompted many of the MLAs to ask the leadership to at least cancel such meeting till the elections are over.

~ Bijay Chaki

Aparajita gives BJD’s garbage hill protest a miss

When the BJP Bhubaneswar district unit of the BJP has launched a sustained agitation against the BJD run Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for failing to solve the garbage problem, particularly the waste hill at Gadakana in the state capital, one key person have been conspicuously missing from the protest. Even as the day and night dharna by the BJP has entered sixth day on Sunday, local MP Aparajita Sarangi is yet to visit the spot as she is busy inaugurating cold water drinking systems in different parts of her Parliamentary constituency. However, state BJP president Manmohan Samal and BJP MP from Balasore Pratap Sarangi visited the protest site to boost the morale of the party workers and the affected residents, who are turning in large numbers to extend their support. State BJP spokesperson Dilip Mohanty who is leading the protest said residents of Gadakana, Mancheswar, Rangamatia, VSS Nagar and nearby areas desperately need an early solution to garbage dumping. With no administrative action to remove the garbage from the temporary transit station, the residents of the smart city have resigned to their fate. “We will continue out fight till the garbage is removed,” Mohanty asserted.

~ Bijoy Pradhan

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Polls closing in, MLAs rush back to their constituencies With elections nearing, most of the MLAs seem to have left the capital to be present in their constituencies. Even in Sunday and holidays, they are not found in their official quarters in Bhubaneswar. As elections are only five months away, many of them have made it a rule that they will attend all the functions to which they are invited in their constituencies. Some of them are not visible at all and if anybody contacts them from Bhubaneswar over phone, they are not available. Such a situation has become problematic for MLAs from the western and southern Odisha as legislators from the coastal areas can afford to leave for their constituencies in the morning and return in the night. It so happened that the state executive of the Congress was held on Saturday and a majority of its MLAs are from western and southern Odisha. The MLAs were busy with Tulasi Yatra and had to rush to Bhubaneswar to attend the meeting. This prompted many of the MLAs to ask the leadership to at least cancel such meeting till the elections are over. ~ Bijay Chaki Aparajita gives BJD’s garbage hill protest a miss When the BJP Bhubaneswar district unit of the BJP has launched a sustained agitation against the BJD run Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for failing to solve the garbage problem, particularly the waste hill at Gadakana in the state capital, one key person have been conspicuously missing from the protest. Even as the day and night dharna by the BJP has entered sixth day on Sunday, local MP Aparajita Sarangi is yet to visit the spot as she is busy inaugurating cold water drinking systems in different parts of her Parliamentary constituency. However, state BJP president Manmohan Samal and BJP MP from Balasore Pratap Sarangi visited the protest site to boost the morale of the party workers and the affected residents, who are turning in large numbers to extend their support. State BJP spokesperson Dilip Mohanty who is leading the protest said residents of Gadakana, Mancheswar, Rangamatia, VSS Nagar and nearby areas desperately need an early solution to garbage dumping. With no administrative action to remove the garbage from the temporary transit station, the residents of the smart city have resigned to their fate. “We will continue out fight till the garbage is removed,” Mohanty asserted.~ Bijoy Pradhan Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });