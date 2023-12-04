Eco-friendly bamboo products’ stall attracts visitors at Baliyatra

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The demonstration-cum-sales outlet of eco-friendly bamboo crafts in the national-level Pallishree Mela has been attracting visitors in droves at the Baliyatra ground.The stall selling exquisite products made from bamboo has been set up jointly by five women self-help groups (WSHGs) of Cuttack district - Maa Charchika, Maa Kapileswar of Dampada, Pragati of Badamba and Maa Tarini and Maa Bilasuni of Kantapada.

Varieties of chairs, fruit baskets, trays, lamp shades, vases, cups, bowls, pen stands, jewellery boxes, flower stands besides several different home decor items made from bamboo are being sold at the outlet. All the products are, meanwhile, priced between Rs 10 and Rs 20,000.

The WSHG members said they have registered sale proceeds amounting to Rs 15 lakh in the last six days. “With the guidance and support from state-run Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), we were able to avail proper training from renowned bamboo craft trainers of Assam besides getting a forward linkage of our products,” said a member of Maa Bilasuni SHG.

Earlier, the producer group members used to craft the products in a traditional way. But with the help of ORMAS, they could avail various capacity building and training, equipment and financial support and the members are now being able to produce varieties of intricately-crafted eco-friendly home decor, chic accessories and innovative utility items which seamlessly blend modernity and sustainability, said Joint CEO, ORMAS, Cuttack, Bipin Rout.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: The demonstration-cum-sales outlet of eco-friendly bamboo crafts in the national-level Pallishree Mela has been attracting visitors in droves at the Baliyatra ground.The stall selling exquisite products made from bamboo has been set up jointly by five women self-help groups (WSHGs) of Cuttack district - Maa Charchika, Maa Kapileswar of Dampada, Pragati of Badamba and Maa Tarini and Maa Bilasuni of Kantapada. Varieties of chairs, fruit baskets, trays, lamp shades, vases, cups, bowls, pen stands, jewellery boxes, flower stands besides several different home decor items made from bamboo are being sold at the outlet. All the products are, meanwhile, priced between Rs 10 and Rs 20,000. The WSHG members said they have registered sale proceeds amounting to Rs 15 lakh in the last six days. “With the guidance and support from state-run Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), we were able to avail proper training from renowned bamboo craft trainers of Assam besides getting a forward linkage of our products,” said a member of Maa Bilasuni SHG.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Earlier, the producer group members used to craft the products in a traditional way. But with the help of ORMAS, they could avail various capacity building and training, equipment and financial support and the members are now being able to produce varieties of intricately-crafted eco-friendly home decor, chic accessories and innovative utility items which seamlessly blend modernity and sustainability, said Joint CEO, ORMAS, Cuttack, Bipin Rout. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp