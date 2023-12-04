Home States Odisha

Missing Congress leader found dead, murder suspected

Suspecting foul play, his brother Puspachandra along with some of relatives reached Gopalpur on Sunday and found his rented house locked from outside.

Published: 04th December 2023 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2023 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Police recovered the body of missing Youth Congress leader Jagannath Nayak from a rented house in Ganjam’s Gopalpur on Sunday. Jagannath (34), a resident of Khairputi village within Gangapur police limits in Ganjam district, was missing since November 29. He was staying in a rented house in Gopalpur along with three friends and was running a fast food joint. He was also the Sorada unit president of the Youth Congress.

Sources said Jagannath used to visit his native village Khairputi almost every week. On November 29, he left his village for Gopalpur but did not answer phone calls from his family members. Suspecting foul play, his brother Puspachandra along with some of relatives reached Gopalpur on Sunday and found his rented house locked from outside.

As pungent smell was coming out of the house, they informed police. Gopalpur IIC Bibekananda Mahanta said police reached the spot, broke open the door and found the body of Jagannath in a highly-decomposed state. As the body bore injury marks, police suspect it to be a case of murder.The body was sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. A scientific team has collected samples from the house.Police have registered a murder case and launched a search for Jagannath’s three friends, the IIC added.

