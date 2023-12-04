No impact in Odisha, says BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the BJP swept the three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and neighbouring Chhattisgarh in the Assembly elections, the BJD on Sunday asserted that it will have no impact in Odisha.

“The leadership and charisma of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has no match. Besides, the BJD is far ahead of its rivals BJP and Congress in organisational preparedness for the 2024 elections and all sections of people have been covered by the development work of the state government,” BJD spokesperson and senior leader Prasanna Acharya said.

Acharya said that the political situation in Odisha cannot be compared with the states which went to polls this time. This is not the first time that BJP has won elections in other states, he said and added that in the past also BJP’s win in other states did not have any impact here.

Stating that there will be a massive victory for BJD in the next Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Odisha, Acharya said that the BJP and Congress should not be too much hopeful with the the results of the four states. “We are much ahead of them in Odisha and I do not think they will be a match,” he said. BJD general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Manas Mangaraj said that the results were unexpected, but Odisha will be untouched.

