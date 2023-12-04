Odisha braces for heavy rains over three days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cyclone Michaung is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in parts of the state for three days starting Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.The regional Met office has issued a heavy rainfall warning for a few places in southern districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam on Monday and Tuesday. A few places in Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Puri districts are also likely to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday. On Wednesday, parts of Puri, Khurda, Cuttack and eight other districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

The Met office said squally wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph and gusting up to 55 kmph will likely prevail from Monday evening along and off Odisha coast along Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur. Wind speed reaching 40 kmph to 50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph will prevail along and off Odisha coast on Tuesday evening. While strong surface wind speed reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph and gusting up to 50 kmph will likely prevail over Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada districts during the period.

