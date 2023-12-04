Home States Odisha

Odisha govt to provide online coaching to NEET, JEE aspirants

The committees, each having six to seven expert members and faculties, have been formed for physics, mathematics, chemistry, botany and zoology subjects.

Published: 04th December 2023 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2023 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Karaikal District Collector A Kulothungan addressing the students on inauguration of free NEET coaching on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

Representational Image: Karaikal District Collector A Kulothungan addressing the students on inauguration of free NEET coaching on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to provide supplementary online coaching to NEET and JEE aspirants pursuing their studies in government and non-government aided higher secondary schools.Accordingly, the directorate of higher secondary education (DHSE) has formed an experts group to finalise modalities for the same. The committees, each having six to seven expert members and faculties, have been formed for physics, mathematics, chemistry, botany and zoology subjects.

“The subject committee members will take a decision in selecting the resource persons and allot them the chapters of their respective subjects for deliberation,” underlined director of higher secondary education Raghuram Iyer in a letter. According to Iyer, the supplementary online coaching to the NEET and JEE aspiring students will help enhance their competitive ability. 

DHSE officials said keeping in view the mode of coaching, which will be done virtually, the higher secondary schools have been asked to ensure a smart classroom with interactive panel/smart tv.They said many of these schools have already received assistance for development of smart classrooms through planning and coordination department.“The schools have been asked to install interactive panel boards at the earliest,” said a DHSE official.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha NEET JEE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp