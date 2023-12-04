Odisha govt to provide online coaching to NEET, JEE aspirants

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to provide supplementary online coaching to NEET and JEE aspirants pursuing their studies in government and non-government aided higher secondary schools.Accordingly, the directorate of higher secondary education (DHSE) has formed an experts group to finalise modalities for the same. The committees, each having six to seven expert members and faculties, have been formed for physics, mathematics, chemistry, botany and zoology subjects.

“The subject committee members will take a decision in selecting the resource persons and allot them the chapters of their respective subjects for deliberation,” underlined director of higher secondary education Raghuram Iyer in a letter. According to Iyer, the supplementary online coaching to the NEET and JEE aspiring students will help enhance their competitive ability.

DHSE officials said keeping in view the mode of coaching, which will be done virtually, the higher secondary schools have been asked to ensure a smart classroom with interactive panel/smart tv.They said many of these schools have already received assistance for development of smart classrooms through planning and coordination department.“The schools have been asked to install interactive panel boards at the earliest,” said a DHSE official.

