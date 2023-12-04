Home States Odisha

Odisha: Jayram joins Congress, says will work for party

Jayaram Pangi. ( Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former MP Jayram Pangi, a prominent traibal leader from Koraput district, on Saturday joined the Congress in presence of Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Pattanayak and a host of senior party leaders.

Pangi said he will try his best to further strengthen the grand old party in his district and ensure it comes to power after the next elections. He said he has deeper understanding of the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP and his experience in the two parties will help Congress.

Pangi who has been hopping from one party to another, had joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in January this year along with former chief minister Giridhari Gamang and his son Shishir. He quit BRS in August.A four-time MLA and one time MP, Pangi started his political career from Janata Dal and continued in Biju Janata Dal till 2017.

