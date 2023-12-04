Home States Odisha

Physical disability not a barrier in individual growth, says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

The society and the family of differently-abled persons should bring transformation in their attitude to enable them to march ahead with self-confidence, Naveen Patnaik said.

Published: 04th December 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Physical disability is not a barrier in individual growth and success. Everything depends on attitude and will power, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) on Sunday.

Speaking at an event on virtual mode here, the chief minister said the society and the family of differently-abled persons should bring transformation in their attitude to enable them to march ahead with self confidence. They must be encouraged at all levels, he said.

“The people with special needs have shown their potential in various fields. They have created their identity in art, literature, education, sports and several other fields. The state government has regularly encouraged them with special welfare schemes and will continue to do so in future also,” Naveen said.The CM praised internationally-acclaimed badminton player Pramod Bhagat as a youth icon of the country and urged the PwDs to identify their potential and establish themselves.

Minister of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Ashok Panda spoke on activities and programmes undertaken by the government for the welfare of PwDs, SDG targets, enhancement of opportunities in the field of employment, self-employment, skill development, digital literacy and use of technology in different interventions.

Principal secretary of Skilled Development and Technical Education Usha Padhee said the PwDs have become inspirational sources for the society in spite of their challenges and barriers.  Principal secretary Bisnupada Sethi also spoke. The three-day mega event included a huge assembly of PwD students, teachers, NGO representatives, social engineers and civil society workers.

