Surprised, not disheartened: State Congress

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the party’s defeat in three of the four state elections, the Congress on Sunday said it was not disheartened and will continue to work for its victory in 2024 elections in Odisha. However, for many of them the results have come as a surprise.

“We are surprised by the unexpected results, but not disheartened. All the leaders and workers in Odisha are united and prepared to fight elections in the 2024,” president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak said.“The nine to 90 seats for Congress in Odisha is not just a slogan, it will be a reality,” he added.

Pattanayak reasoned that in all the states, anti-incumbency factor played a big role. The OPCC president said the BJD government in Odisha has also become unpopular and will be unseated in the elections next time.

His party colleague and leader of Congress legislature party Narasingh Mishra described the results as surprising. Stating that no one expected such type of result, Mishra said that the defeat in Chhattisgarh is very much disheartening. Senior legislator Santosh Singh Saluja also expressed surprise over the results. “We will have to wait to study the emerging situation,” he added.

However, senior leader Suresh Kumar Routray attributed BJP’s victory in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to money power and said that it will register an impressive win in the next Assembly election in Odisha as it did in Telangana.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: After the party’s defeat in three of the four state elections, the Congress on Sunday said it was not disheartened and will continue to work for its victory in 2024 elections in Odisha. However, for many of them the results have come as a surprise. “We are surprised by the unexpected results, but not disheartened. All the leaders and workers in Odisha are united and prepared to fight elections in the 2024,” president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak said.“The nine to 90 seats for Congress in Odisha is not just a slogan, it will be a reality,” he added. Pattanayak reasoned that in all the states, anti-incumbency factor played a big role. The OPCC president said the BJD government in Odisha has also become unpopular and will be unseated in the elections next time.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); His party colleague and leader of Congress legislature party Narasingh Mishra described the results as surprising. Stating that no one expected such type of result, Mishra said that the defeat in Chhattisgarh is very much disheartening. Senior legislator Santosh Singh Saluja also expressed surprise over the results. “We will have to wait to study the emerging situation,” he added. However, senior leader Suresh Kumar Routray attributed BJP’s victory in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to money power and said that it will register an impressive win in the next Assembly election in Odisha as it did in Telangana. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp