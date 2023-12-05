Action against headmaster in Odisha for alleged misconduct

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The Education Department of Balasore district has assured action against the headmaster of Govindpur Primary School, Bhushan Jena if allegations against him, tasking students with carrying dry woods from a location 300 metre away from school for use in the mid-day meal preparation, are proved true after inquiry.

A video capturing the students engaged in this activity, allegedly at the headmaster’s instruction, circulated on social media platforms, prompting concern and outcry. The incident occurred on November 25 at the school in Bhograi block. According to reports, students were seen transporting dry woods from a field near a villager’s house, and the footage was recorded by a resident who later shared it on social media. The students claimed that headmaster Jena directed them to gather the dry woods during school hours, diverting their attention from studies for over half an hour. The school’s proximity to the village initially kept the parents unaware of the incident until the video surfaced online.

Parents confronted Jena during school hours, seeking clarification about the video. Jena denied forcing any student into the task, insisting that the students willingly went to collect the dry woods. On Saturday, a group of parents met assistant block education officer Jyotshna Rani Panda, who, after reviewing the video footage, assured them of an official inquiry. Panda stated that the inquiry report would be sent to higher authorities, and appropriate action taken against the headmaster following their directives.



