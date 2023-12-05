ASI to install steel support for Natamandap beam of Shri Jagannath Temple

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will install a stainless-steel box beam for strengthening the cracked beam inside the Natamandap (dancing hall) of Shri Jagannath Temple at Puri.

Indicating this in a report submitted in the Orissa High Court on Monday, amicus curiae NK Mohanty said ASI had started the process and taken necessary steps for purchase of stainless-steel material required for fabricating the box beam.

“The ASI has finalised the design of the box beam. This design is also needed to be vetted by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). For this the technical expert committee of SJTA is expected to hold a meeting this week,” Mohanty said.

The high court is monitoring repair and renovation inside the Natamandap as part of adjudication on a PIL for conservation of the 12th century shrine filed by Abhisek Das, a resident of Cuttack in 2016. Taking note of the amicus curiae’s report, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman fixed December 18 for further monitoring of the progress of the repairs.

Earlier on November 15, the court had asked the amicus curiae to submit a report after every 15 days, while directing ASI to start the work for strengthening the cracked beam inside the Natamandap from the next day.

In his report Mohanty said ASI had started work on November 17 with de-plastering of pillar heads on the north-east and south-east sides inside the Natamandap to assess the damage, if any to the original structures. He further stated an estimated 120 working days having six working hours per day is needed to complete the strengthening of the cracked beam. ASI had taken up the repair of Natamandap after completion of the restoration work of Jagamohan.

