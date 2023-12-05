Ganjam braces for cyclone Michaung

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam district administration is on high alert in anticipation of heavy rainfall, a consequence of the approaching cyclone Michaung over the Bay of Bengal. Following the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), collector Dibyajyoti Parida conducted an emergency meeting on Monday to review preparedness. The IMD has issued a yellow warning, predicting heavy rainfall ranging from 7 to 11 cm in the district.

Given that the kharif paddy is currently at the harvesting stage, Parida canceled leave for officials in the agriculture department until December 7 and instructed them to guide farmers in protecting their crops.

Chief district agriculture officer Subrat Sahu apprised the collector that approximately 1.79 lakh hectare of land in the district are under paddy cultivation. However, around 25% of the paddy crop has suffered damage due to inadequate rain. Farmers have been advised to store reaped paddy in safer places.

There is a need to dig passages for rainwater clearance and I urge farmers to refrain from applying fertilisers or pesticides temporarily, the collector advised. As cyclone Michaung gains strength over the Bay of Bengal, light to moderate rain is expected to resume soon. IMD forecasts an increase in rainfall intensity on Tuesday when the system is anticipated to cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast. The collector has also issued alerts to block development officers (BDOs) and tehsildars in vulnerable areas, cautioning about potential landslides and waterlogging.

Fishermen have been directed not to venture into the sea until the December 7, and the administration is ready to clear water from low-lying areas in the silk city. Power and water supply officials have been instructed to remain on high alert, with arrangements made to shift people in low-lying areas to cyclone shelter centres and nearby safer places if necessary, Parida informed.

Koraput dist on alert, agri works on hold

Jeypore: The onset of rough weather, accompanied by rain, gripped various parts of Koraput district on Monday, triggering concerns among the administration regarding potential cyclonic effects over the tribal region in the next two days. Agricultural activities, particularly paddy harvesting in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borrigumma, and Kundra, were severely impacted as farmers hesitated to proceed with the cutting process in anticipation of further rains. In certain pockets of Borrigumma, Kundra, and Kotpad, farmers were seen relocating harvested paddy to higher ground from low-lying areas. The sudden rough weather halted the harvesting process, which was progressing rapidly in preparation for the upcoming kharif season, with 80% of paddy cultivation reaching the cutting stage. Sukria Pradhan, a farmer from Kotpad, stated, “We have no other option but to lift the harvested paddy to upland areas and cover it further from the possible cyclonic storm.” Responding to the cyclone warning, the district administration has placed machinery on high alert. Revenue and block officials throughout the district have been instructed to remain vigilant for the next two days. Officials in Kotpad, Jeypore, Kundra, and Borrigumma are preparing to evacuate people from riverside areas to safer locations in the event of exigency. ENS

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam district administration is on high alert in anticipation of heavy rainfall, a consequence of the approaching cyclone Michaung over the Bay of Bengal. Following the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), collector Dibyajyoti Parida conducted an emergency meeting on Monday to review preparedness. The IMD has issued a yellow warning, predicting heavy rainfall ranging from 7 to 11 cm in the district. Given that the kharif paddy is currently at the harvesting stage, Parida canceled leave for officials in the agriculture department until December 7 and instructed them to guide farmers in protecting their crops. Chief district agriculture officer Subrat Sahu apprised the collector that approximately 1.79 lakh hectare of land in the district are under paddy cultivation. However, around 25% of the paddy crop has suffered damage due to inadequate rain. Farmers have been advised to store reaped paddy in safer places. There is a need to dig passages for rainwater clearance and I urge farmers to refrain from applying fertilisers or pesticides temporarily, the collector advised. As cyclone Michaung gains strength over the Bay of Bengal, light to moderate rain is expected to resume soon. IMD forecasts an increase in rainfall intensity on Tuesday when the system is anticipated to cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast. The collector has also issued alerts to block development officers (BDOs) and tehsildars in vulnerable areas, cautioning about potential landslides and waterlogging. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Fishermen have been directed not to venture into the sea until the December 7, and the administration is ready to clear water from low-lying areas in the silk city. Power and water supply officials have been instructed to remain on high alert, with arrangements made to shift people in low-lying areas to cyclone shelter centres and nearby safer places if necessary, Parida informed. Koraput dist on alert, agri works on hold Jeypore: The onset of rough weather, accompanied by rain, gripped various parts of Koraput district on Monday, triggering concerns among the administration regarding potential cyclonic effects over the tribal region in the next two days. Agricultural activities, particularly paddy harvesting in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borrigumma, and Kundra, were severely impacted as farmers hesitated to proceed with the cutting process in anticipation of further rains. In certain pockets of Borrigumma, Kundra, and Kotpad, farmers were seen relocating harvested paddy to higher ground from low-lying areas. The sudden rough weather halted the harvesting process, which was progressing rapidly in preparation for the upcoming kharif season, with 80% of paddy cultivation reaching the cutting stage. Sukria Pradhan, a farmer from Kotpad, stated, “We have no other option but to lift the harvested paddy to upland areas and cover it further from the possible cyclonic storm.” Responding to the cyclone warning, the district administration has placed machinery on high alert. Revenue and block officials throughout the district have been instructed to remain vigilant for the next two days. Officials in Kotpad, Jeypore, Kundra, and Borrigumma are preparing to evacuate people from riverside areas to safer locations in the event of exigency. ENS Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp