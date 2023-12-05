Home States Odisha

Liquor shop salesman killed over Rs 10, three held in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  A liquor shop salesman was beaten to death by three persons following an argument over Rs 10 in Khaprakhol here on Sunday. The deceased was identified as 33-year-old Gopal Prasad, a resident of Aurangabad in Bihar. The accused are Lachhman Das (31) , Jogindra Bariha (29) and Biswanath Nial (31), all from Belpada in Balangir.

Police sources said the three accused had come to Khaprakhol to play a cricket match. After losing the match, they went to the local liquor shop to purchase booze. The trio had an argument with salesman Gopal after they claimed that the shop was charging Rs 10 more than the maximum retail price (MRP) of the liquor bottle.

The situation turned ugly when the accused started to assault the salesman with sticks. Gopal sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Khaprakhol community health centre. Subsequently, he was shifted to Patnagarh sub-divisional hospital after his condition deteriorated. Gopal was later taken to VIMSAR, Burla where he succumbed during treatment. On Monday, Khaprakhol police arrested the three accused and produced them in court.
 

