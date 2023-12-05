Home States Odisha

Miscreants loot Rs 14.80 lakh from ATM in Odisha

The incident took place around 2-3 am on Monday at the ATM located along the NH-353 near Mission Hospital in Khariar. 

05th December 2023

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: In the wee hours on Monday, unidentified miscreants looted Rs 14.80 lakh cash from a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM at Khariar in the district.

The incident took place around 2-3 am on Monday at the ATM located along NH-353 near Mission Hospital in Khariar. However, the bank authorities came to know about the incident in the morning and subsequently complained with the police. 

Following the complaint, police launched an investigation into the matter. The scientific team was also called for evidence collection. According to sources, the ATM was found to be broken using gas cutters. However, it is yet to be ascertained how many people were involved in the incident. Bank officials informed the police that the last transaction was made from the ATM at around 8.30 pm on Sunday.

Khariar SDPO Arup Abhisekh Behera said, “The case is under investigation. The CCTV footage will be verified to identify and nab the miscreants. No further details can be revealed at this point of time.”

