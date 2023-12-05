Home States Odisha

Mohiniyattam, Odissi charm viewers at Konark festival

The performances were based on popular Malayalam poems by Kumaranashan

Published: 05th December 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The fourth evening of the Konark Festival was opened by Mohiniyattam dancer Pallavi Krishnan and her troupe from Group of Lasya Academy of Mohiniyattam from Kerala who performed ‘Shiva Tantwam’ and ‘Karuna’. 

The performances were based on popular Malayalam poems by Kumaranashan. The second half of the evening saw Odissi performances by Daksha Mashruwala and the Group of Kaishiki Dance Academy, New Delhi. The troupe performed ‘Raagamala’, ‘Jog Pallavi’, ‘Prana Sangini Re’ and ‘Roshini’.

At the International Sand Art Festival, sand artists created sculptures on themes of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ and ‘Climate Change’ at the Chandrabhaga beach. The diverse sand sculptures showcased the craft and finesse of sand artists from across the globe. A large number of international tourists attended both the festivals on the day.

