PV Kane award for Prof Brajakishore Swain

Published: 05th December 2023 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Brajakishore Swain
By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Former professor of Dharmasastra in the Sri Jagannath Sanskrit University at Puri, Brajakishore Swain was conferred Mahamohapadhyaya PV Kane gold medal for his outstanding contribution to studies in dharma sashtras and spread of Sanskrit literature. 

The award was conferred on Swain at the 219th foundation day of the Asiatic Society, Mumbai. A former head of the department of the Sri Jagannath Sanskrit University at Puri, Prof Swain has more than 30 publications to his credit. Prof Swain dedicated the award to his teachers and students as a token of respect and love. Eminent scholars from across the country congratulated Prof Swain for the award which is given every three years.

