VIMSAR’s new super-specialty building to be operational by Januray

SAMBALPUR: The six-storey super-specialty building coming up on the premises of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla will be made operational by January next year. The new building will house nine super-specialty departments including five new ones. The new departments are gastroenterology, endocrinology, clinical haematology, plastic surgery and paediatric surgery. The four existing departments of nephrology, urology, neurology and neurosurgery will be upgraded for advanced treatment and function from the building which will have 180 general and 60 ICU beds.

Superintendent of VIMSAR Lalmohan Nayak said work on the building has already been completed. The final phase work is underway to make the building usable. The required furniture will be procured shortly. The government has already approved appointment of staff for the new departments. Earlier, the government approved the appointment of one professor, associate professor, assistant professor and a senior resident for each new super-specialty department. While appointment of doctors will take some time, the process to hire nurses, attendants and other staff will begin this month, said an official.

Work on the super-specialty building started in 2017 and it was supposed to be completed within two years. However, work was delayed due to multiple reasons. The building project is being implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). While the central government will contribute 70 per cent of the total project cost, the state government will bear the rest 30 per cent.

VIMSAR caters to the healthcare needs of people residing in 10 districts of western Odisha besides neighbouring states like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Sources said the newly-added ICU beds will solve the critical care requirements of VIMSAR.

