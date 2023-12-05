Woman murders husband for demanding money for booze in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A 55-year-old man was reportedly killed by his wife for demanding money for liquor at Chamunda village within Jagannathprasad police limits in Ganjam district on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Kapila Behera of Barisahi in Chamunda. Police are yet to reveal the identity of the 48-year-old accused woman.

Sources said the couple worked in a tea garden in another state and had returned to the village recently. Both of them used to fight frequently over Kapila’s drinking habit. On Sunday night, a heated argument broke out between the couple when Kapila asked for money to drink liquor.

When his wife refused, he allegedly started to verbally abuse her. Things took an ugly turn when the woman attacked her husband with a sharp weapon in a fit of rage. Kapila sustained critical injury in the attack.

On being informed, police reached the couple’s house on Monday and found Kapila lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem. The accused woman has been detained and is being interrogated. Further investigation is underway.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BERHAMPUR: A 55-year-old man was reportedly killed by his wife for demanding money for liquor at Chamunda village within Jagannathprasad police limits in Ganjam district on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Kapila Behera of Barisahi in Chamunda. Police are yet to reveal the identity of the 48-year-old accused woman. Sources said the couple worked in a tea garden in another state and had returned to the village recently. Both of them used to fight frequently over Kapila’s drinking habit. On Sunday night, a heated argument broke out between the couple when Kapila asked for money to drink liquor. When his wife refused, he allegedly started to verbally abuse her. Things took an ugly turn when the woman attacked her husband with a sharp weapon in a fit of rage. Kapila sustained critical injury in the attack.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On being informed, police reached the couple’s house on Monday and found Kapila lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem. The accused woman has been detained and is being interrogated. Further investigation is underway. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp