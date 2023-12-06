After heartland loss, Congress’s Tulasi Yatra in Odisha causes flutter within party

Bijay Chaki By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid a hurting loss in three states despite playing a soft Hindutva card to counter the BJP, Tulasi Yatra, a similar attempt by the Congress to play up the religious sentiments in Odisha, has come under scrutiny within the party. A powerful section of the party has expressed doubts if Congress can gain confidence of the people by compromising with its core ideology of secularism.

Tulasi Yatra was a statewide programme of the party in which party leaders collected basil leaves and deposited it at the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri demanding opening of all the four gates of the temple.

While many in the party see this type of gimmicks as a means to cover up the inherent weaknesses in the organisation, others maintain that such type of yatra cannot have any impact on the BJD and BJP’s poll prospects as they have mastered it over the years. While the BJD government has aggressively pushed a religious agenda through Srimandir Parikrama and massive temple renovation projects, the BJP is synonymous with Hindu posturing.

Several leaders have reportedly demanded that the Jagannath temple issue be completely dropped from the party’s campaign as it will not be beneficial for it. “We cannot overtake the BJP or BJD on such issues. Why should we take these up? We should be with core issues affecting people,” a senior leader told this paper.

Another leader described the programme as ‘communal’ and alleged that nothing has been achieved from this. “What message are we going to give to the people by conducting such a yatra. Several yatras were conducted by the party in Odisha. But the party lost deposit in all the by-elections in the state except at Brajrajnagar,” he stated.

Many in the party also point towards the Jai Jagannath slogan of the state leadership and alleged that this has not helped the party organisation. “Movements are required on political issues in which the workers will become enthusiastic. No doubt, Tulasi leaves were brought from all parts of the state. But how has the party benefitted from this?” another leader asked.

A big section is of the opinion that the party should take care of factionalism and restructuring of the organisation at the grassroots level. These matters should have been discussed and strategies finalised for the elections next year at the state executive. “Only slogans about our party returning to power will not do,” a leader said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Amid a hurting loss in three states despite playing a soft Hindutva card to counter the BJP, Tulasi Yatra, a similar attempt by the Congress to play up the religious sentiments in Odisha, has come under scrutiny within the party. A powerful section of the party has expressed doubts if Congress can gain confidence of the people by compromising with its core ideology of secularism. Tulasi Yatra was a statewide programme of the party in which party leaders collected basil leaves and deposited it at the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri demanding opening of all the four gates of the temple. While many in the party see this type of gimmicks as a means to cover up the inherent weaknesses in the organisation, others maintain that such type of yatra cannot have any impact on the BJD and BJP’s poll prospects as they have mastered it over the years. While the BJD government has aggressively pushed a religious agenda through Srimandir Parikrama and massive temple renovation projects, the BJP is synonymous with Hindu posturing.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Several leaders have reportedly demanded that the Jagannath temple issue be completely dropped from the party’s campaign as it will not be beneficial for it. “We cannot overtake the BJP or BJD on such issues. Why should we take these up? We should be with core issues affecting people,” a senior leader told this paper. Another leader described the programme as ‘communal’ and alleged that nothing has been achieved from this. “What message are we going to give to the people by conducting such a yatra. Several yatras were conducted by the party in Odisha. But the party lost deposit in all the by-elections in the state except at Brajrajnagar,” he stated. Many in the party also point towards the Jai Jagannath slogan of the state leadership and alleged that this has not helped the party organisation. “Movements are required on political issues in which the workers will become enthusiastic. No doubt, Tulasi leaves were brought from all parts of the state. But how has the party benefitted from this?” another leader asked. A big section is of the opinion that the party should take care of factionalism and restructuring of the organisation at the grassroots level. These matters should have been discussed and strategies finalised for the elections next year at the state executive. “Only slogans about our party returning to power will not do,” a leader said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp