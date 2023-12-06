BJP demands white paper on crime against children, women

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) presenting a grim crime scenario of Odisha, the BJP on Tuesday asked the state government to publish a white paper on the situation with specific reference to missing children and women in the state.

Coming down heavily on the state government for the rise in crime rates and low rate of conviction, state BJP spokesperson Sonali Sahu said it is a matter of grave concern that only 12 sexual abuse offenders were convicted in a year when at least 12 women were falling prey to sexual assault every day. Odisha is among the top six states so far as crime against children is concerned. As against 6,330 cases in 2020, the number has increased to 8,240 in 2022, she said.

“We have been demanding the state government to prepare a special policy to tackle the rising crime against women and children, but it is not heeding. Since the government is claiming to have taken special measures for safety and security of these two vulnerable sections, the public must know the outcome of the special measures undertaken by the government through a white paper” Sahu said.

Addressing a separate media conference, state BJP secretary Irasis Acharya said there has been a two-fold rise in violent crimes in 2022 and the state has the dubious distinction of topping the list in cybercrime against women.

Raking up the Ambabhona police station attack case, Acharya said only 22 out of 102 people identified for the vandalism have been arrested so far. Meanwhile, 13 people have got bail and no action has been initiated against sitting Bhatli MLA and former minister Susant Singh. The ‘Mo Police’ is working like ‘BJD Police’, he remarked.

