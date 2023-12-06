Home States Odisha

BJP team meets Union Minister over farmers’ issues

Published: 06th December 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2023 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purposes. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of the BJP met Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary at his official residence in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum against the anti-farmers policy of the BJD government.

The delegation led by BJP Krushak Morcha president Maheswar Sahu said farmers of the state are still committing suicide due to lack of irrigation and cold storage facility. Noting that more than 12,000 farmers of the state have died by suicide in the last 24 years, the memorandum said three farmers of the state took their life in November following crop failure due to erratic rainfall.

Alleging corruption in the supply of specially subsidised farm implements, the delegation told the Union minister that the state Vigilance in its report to the government has named BJD MLA from Remuna for his involvement in a scam but no action has been taken. Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu and Kalahandi MP Basanta Panda were also present during the discussion.

BJP Kailash Choudhary

