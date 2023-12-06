Home States Odisha

Cyclonic rain-induced landslide disrupts train service in Odisha

Consequently, rail communication between Visakhapatnam towards Koraput and neighbouring Jagadalpur was impacted.

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The train service connecting Kirandul in Chhattisgarh to Visakhapatnam faced disruption as a mild landslide occurred near the bordering Aruku area of Andhra Pradesh during Tuesday evening’s cyclonic rain. Sources said boulders fell onto a running goods train between Tadya and Sivalingampuram railway stations, blocking the rail track with debris. Fortunately, no damages to the train were reported.

Consequently, rail communication between Visakhapatnam towards Koraput and neighbouring Jagadalpur was impacted. Railway authorities announced the diversion of the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train via Rayagada instead of Aruku station. Additionally, all train movements from Visakhapatnam to Jagadalpur were suspended until Wednesday. On-site restoration works have been initiated by railway authorities to clear the debris and resume normal train operations.

