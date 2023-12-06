Maize production goes up by 51 percent under Maka Mission

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Maize production in Odisha has increased by around 51 per cent under the Mukhyamantri Maka Mission (MMM).This was revealed from a review of the progress of MMM taken by 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian here on Tuesday. He also reviewed schemes implemented for the benefit of betel leaf, kia and lemon grass farmers basing on the grievances received by him during his tours across the state.

It was decided that more farmer producer organisations (FPOs) will be set up so that farmers get fair price for their produce. The review revealed that 44,730 quintal of maize had been collected by the FPOs by the end of November.

According to the chief minister’s office (CMO), the government had set the target to form 15 FPOs by the end of this year and 13 have already been formed including four for women only. In the first year of the Mission, the target is to collect and market 20,000 tonne of maize.

It was also decided that steps will be taken to increase the capacity of FPOs and involve ORMAS in the primary processing and marketing of maize. At present, the Mission is being implemented in Nabarangpur, Koraput, Gajapati and Nuapada districts. The state government had made several announcements for the benefit of Kia and lemon grass farmers.

As per the announcements, the meeting decided to set up a Kia flower processing unit through APICOL at Koraput.Besides, financial assistance of Rs 84,000 under Horticulture Mission Plus and Rs 16,000 under National Horticulture Mission will also be provided to farmers taking up lemon grass farming in Koraput. It was decided that all announcements made by the CM will be implemented before January 26, 2024.

