Odisha govt to waive MV tax arrears for old vehicles

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The cabinet approved a proposal of the Commerce and Transport department that allows one-time waiver/concession in arrear of motor vehicle tax and penalty. The proposal was moved after it was noticed that motor vehicle tax arrear and penalty are pending against more than 50,000 vehicle owners. Despite tax recovery notice and conduct of special drives, arrear tax has been collected only from 4,668 owners last year.

The reason for such pending arrear tax is default on the part of vehicle owners in depositing the tax in time for a certain period which led to imposition of cumulative penalty on defaulting owners. When the amount becomes high, owners are unable to deposit the tax and penalty. In some cases, owners approach the legal forum for waiver of the penalty and the litigation continues.

Chief secretary PK Jena said, the tax and penalty will be exempted fully for those who want to scrap and de-register their vehicles. Similarly, the penalty will be exempted along with some portion of tax as per the age of vehicle and its owner’s agreement if he or she wants to carry on transport business by depositing the tax at concessional rate.

This would keep very old vehicles out of the road and benefit defaulting vehicle owners who were unable to pay taxes. Earlier, as a measure of restricting vehicular emission, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had also issued an advisory to phase-out old and polluting vehicles and requested states to announce one-time waiver of pending liabilities for swift scrapping of vehicles.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The cabinet approved a proposal of the Commerce and Transport department that allows one-time waiver/concession in arrear of motor vehicle tax and penalty. The proposal was moved after it was noticed that motor vehicle tax arrear and penalty are pending against more than 50,000 vehicle owners. Despite tax recovery notice and conduct of special drives, arrear tax has been collected only from 4,668 owners last year. The reason for such pending arrear tax is default on the part of vehicle owners in depositing the tax in time for a certain period which led to imposition of cumulative penalty on defaulting owners. When the amount becomes high, owners are unable to deposit the tax and penalty. In some cases, owners approach the legal forum for waiver of the penalty and the litigation continues. Chief secretary PK Jena said, the tax and penalty will be exempted fully for those who want to scrap and de-register their vehicles. Similarly, the penalty will be exempted along with some portion of tax as per the age of vehicle and its owner’s agreement if he or she wants to carry on transport business by depositing the tax at concessional rate.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This would keep very old vehicles out of the road and benefit defaulting vehicle owners who were unable to pay taxes. Earlier, as a measure of restricting vehicular emission, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had also issued an advisory to phase-out old and polluting vehicles and requested states to announce one-time waiver of pending liabilities for swift scrapping of vehicles. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp