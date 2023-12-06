Home States Odisha

Odisha Vigilance wing impresses with performance

The state also was among the top three in achieving conviction.

Published: 06th December 2023 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2023 10:50 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As state government adopts zero tolerance towards corruption, Odisha Vigilance topped the chart in terms registration of cases of disproportionate assets (DA) in the country last year.The latest National Crime Records Bureau report says the state registered 85 DA cases and was ahead of other states in chasing public servants who accumulated disproportionate wealth.

The anti-corruption agency also registered 84 cases for criminal misconduct (misappropriation of government funds) last year and was just behind Tamil Nadu (90) and Punjab (135).In terms of filing chargesheets, the state was among the top three states too. In Maharashtra, 497 chargesheets were filed, followed by Rajasthan (484) and Odisha (321).  

The state also was among the top three in achieving conviction. While 30 officials were dismissed or removed from service for their involvement in corruption cases in the state, 31 were dismissed in Rajasthan and 58 in Tamil Nadu.

In all major parameters like detection and registration of DA cases, criminal misconduct, chargesheet, conviction and dismissal/removal of public servants, Odisha Vigilance was among the top performing agencies in the country.

Odisha Vigilance disproportionate assets

