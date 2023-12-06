Odisha: Villagers threaten to boycott polls over bad roads

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Alleged apathy from the block and district administration in Balasore has fuelled resentment among residents of Panchabati, Khandapasa, and Bela villages under Natakata Gram Panchayat within Basta block. Over 500 families expressed their frustration citing absence of a motorable road even after 77 years of Independence.

Despite claims by the Centre and state government of rural development through flagship schemes, absence of a road to these villages remains a concern. Residents, including Anirudha Das, Chakradhar Das and Gourahari Das highlighted the challenges they faced to commute to places.

Located 11 km from the Basta block office, these villages with a population exceeding 1,700 depend on a kutcha road for all purposes. During rainy season, the kuchha road becomes impassable, affecting crucial services like ambulance access.

Villagers recount perilous journeys to nearby places, sometimes resorting to walking along train tracks. “We have tried to adjust to circumstances since long but how long can we wait? Despite promises by politicians, no change in the situation is seen since years,” the alleged.

We will boycott the upcoming elections if our demand for a motorable road is not addressed immediately, they threatened.Basta BDO Mahini Nayak, assured that necessary steps for road development will be taken after visiting the villages soon.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BALASORE: Alleged apathy from the block and district administration in Balasore has fuelled resentment among residents of Panchabati, Khandapasa, and Bela villages under Natakata Gram Panchayat within Basta block. Over 500 families expressed their frustration citing absence of a motorable road even after 77 years of Independence. Despite claims by the Centre and state government of rural development through flagship schemes, absence of a road to these villages remains a concern. Residents, including Anirudha Das, Chakradhar Das and Gourahari Das highlighted the challenges they faced to commute to places. Located 11 km from the Basta block office, these villages with a population exceeding 1,700 depend on a kutcha road for all purposes. During rainy season, the kuchha road becomes impassable, affecting crucial services like ambulance access.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Villagers recount perilous journeys to nearby places, sometimes resorting to walking along train tracks. “We have tried to adjust to circumstances since long but how long can we wait? Despite promises by politicians, no change in the situation is seen since years,” the alleged. We will boycott the upcoming elections if our demand for a motorable road is not addressed immediately, they threatened.Basta BDO Mahini Nayak, assured that necessary steps for road development will be taken after visiting the villages soon. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp