Home States Odisha

Odisha: Villagers threaten to boycott polls over bad roads

Villagers recount perilous journeys to nearby places, sometimes resorting to walking along train tracks.

Published: 06th December 2023 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2023 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

The only kutcha road for residents of Panchabati, Khandapasa and Bela villages

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Alleged apathy from the block and district administration in Balasore has fuelled resentment among residents of Panchabati, Khandapasa, and Bela villages under Natakata Gram Panchayat within Basta block. Over 500 families expressed their frustration citing absence of a motorable road even after 77 years of Independence.

Despite claims by the Centre and state government of rural development through flagship schemes, absence of a road to these villages remains a concern. Residents, including Anirudha Das, Chakradhar Das and Gourahari Das highlighted the challenges they faced to commute to places.

Located 11 km from the Basta block office, these villages with a population exceeding 1,700 depend on a kutcha road for all purposes. During rainy season, the kuchha road becomes impassable, affecting crucial services like ambulance access.

Villagers recount perilous journeys to nearby places, sometimes resorting to walking along train tracks. “We have tried to adjust to circumstances since long but how long can we wait? Despite promises by politicians, no change in the situation is seen since years,” the alleged.

We will boycott the upcoming elections if our demand for a motorable road is not addressed immediately, they threatened.Basta BDO Mahini Nayak, assured that necessary steps for road development will be taken after visiting the villages soon.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha kuchha road

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp