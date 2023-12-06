Rains lash Koraput, Malkangiri prepared as Michaung hits land

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/MALKANGIRI/BHAWANIPATNA: Cyclonic-rains accompanied by 40 to 50 km/h winds wreaked havoc across Koraput district, bringing normal life to a standstill on Tuesday. The adverse weather conditions, starting in bordering areas like Pottangi, Narayanpatana, Nandapur, Lamtatput, and Bandhugaon on Monday night, spread to Jeypore and other regions, leading to disruptions.

Ramgiri, Boipariguda, Nandapur, Narayapatana, and Kotpad areas witnessed strong winds. Additionally, normal power supply in rural pockets of Jeypore was disrupted throughout the day.District emergency officer Gyanajeet Tripathy assured that officials are on high alert throughout the district, and no damage has been reported so far. The situation is being closely monitored, and authorities are prepared for any further developments.

In Malkangiri, collector Vishal Singh assured that while the district has experienced moderate rainfall, the situation is not expected to worsen as the cyclone has already made landfall. Nevertheless, all necessary measures are in place, and officials remain vigilant.

“As a precautionary measure, we are closely monitoring low-lying areas,” stated Singh. An ODRAF team is stationed in Malkangiri, ready to deploy as per requirements. With 70 percent of paddy crops already harvested, Singh alleviated concerns, stating that the rain may affect standing crops but is unlikely to cause significant damage.

In Kalahandi, the cyclonic storm triggered rains in parts of Kalahandi district on Monday night while areas like Dharamgarh, Jaipatna, Koksara, Junagarh, and Kalampur were impacted by mild rainfall on Tuesday. Amidst the ongoing harvesting season, the district adminstration has advised farmers to take precautions by storing their harvested crops and moving them to a safer location. During current kharif season, paddy has been grown in 1,82,777 hectare in Kalahandi.

