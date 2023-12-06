Home States Odisha

Rains lash Koraput, Malkangiri prepared as Michaung hits land

An ODRAF team is stationed in Malkangiri, ready to deploy as per requirements.

Published: 06th December 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2023 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Harvested paddy covered with tarpaulin in Kalahandi district | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/MALKANGIRI/BHAWANIPATNA: Cyclonic-rains accompanied by 40 to 50 km/h winds wreaked havoc across Koraput district, bringing normal life to a standstill on Tuesday. The adverse weather conditions, starting in bordering areas like Pottangi, Narayanpatana, Nandapur, Lamtatput, and Bandhugaon on Monday night, spread to Jeypore and other regions, leading to disruptions.

Ramgiri, Boipariguda, Nandapur, Narayapatana, and Kotpad areas witnessed strong winds. Additionally, normal power supply in rural pockets of Jeypore was disrupted throughout the day.District emergency officer Gyanajeet Tripathy assured that officials are on high alert throughout the district, and no damage has been reported so far. The situation is being closely monitored, and authorities are prepared for any further developments.

In Malkangiri, collector Vishal Singh assured that while the district has experienced moderate rainfall, the situation is not expected to worsen as the cyclone has already made landfall. Nevertheless, all necessary measures are in place, and officials remain vigilant.

“As a precautionary measure, we are closely monitoring low-lying areas,” stated Singh. An ODRAF team is stationed in Malkangiri, ready to deploy as per requirements. With 70 percent of paddy crops already harvested,  Singh alleviated concerns, stating that the rain may affect standing crops but is unlikely to cause significant damage.

In Kalahandi, the cyclonic storm triggered rains in parts of Kalahandi district on Monday night while areas like Dharamgarh, Jaipatna, Koksara, Junagarh, and Kalampur were impacted by mild rainfall on Tuesday. Amidst the ongoing harvesting season, the district adminstration has advised farmers to take precautions by storing their harvested crops and moving them to a safer location. During current kharif season, paddy has been grown in 1,82,777 hectare in Kalahandi.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Michaung Odisha rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp