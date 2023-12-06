Relief for Odisha as Michaung changes track

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major respite for the state, severe cyclonic storm Michaung that ripped through Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday afternoon moved northwards reducing the chances of rain havoc in Odisha districts. Parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Nuapada may, however, receive a good amount of precipitation under the influence of the tropical storm even as it has started losing its intensity gradually, met officials said.

Te weathermen had kept the south and coastal Odisha districts including Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda and Cuttack on alert on December 6. Gajapati administration had announced closure of schools and anganwadi centres on the day, while the districts had also kept their administrative machinery ready to deal with any possible eventuality.

However, scientist at Bhubaneswar met office Umashankar Das said the system, in the absence of any major wind support, continued to move in the northwards direction, bringing down the chances of very heavy rainfall in the state. Only 1.4 mm rain was recorded in Odisha under the influence of the storm in the last 24 hours.

