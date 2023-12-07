Home States Odisha

Appeal to Odisha CM over merger of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University

The decision, issued by the Higher Education department on November 30, has sparked concerns and protests.

Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo (MSCB) University

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Bhanja Sena, a socio-cultural outfit in Mayurbhanj district, has submitted a memorandum through the district administration, urging Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to intervene in the merger of five regular departments from Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo (MSCB) University’s second campus in Keonjhar with the newly formed Dharanidhar (DD) University. 

The decision, issued by the Higher Education Department on November 30, has sparked concerns and protests. The second campus of MSCB University set up in Keonjhar district based on local demand, hosted five regular departments. However, following the merger with DD University, MSCB University lost these departments. 

President of Bhanja Sena, Pintu Maity said, “I urge Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to intervene and ensure the return of the five regular departments to MSCB University.” Despite several reminders from MSCB University to the Higher Education department, there has been no response regarding the reinstatement or establishment of the crucial departments for the district’s benefit, said the registrar of MSCB University, Sahadev Samadhia. 

