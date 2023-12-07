Home States Odisha

BJP seeks inspection of water quality near waste hill in Odisha

“We also saw the leachate flowing from the trash hill after rain, is also contaminating the soil and ground water,” Mohanty said demanding an immediate solution to the issue.

Published: 07th December 2023 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

BMC dumping near Sainik school (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

BMC dumping near Sainik school (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing its agitation for the ninth consecutive day over waste dumping at the temporary transit station (TTS) near Sainik School, the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday demanded an immediate visit of the technical team to the site to check contamination of groundwater and piped water supply in the area. 

BJP spokesperson Dillip Mohanty who visited the site along with the party’s district president Babu Singh and other leaders and workers to take stock of the situation said the waste yard that has become a major cause of air pollution in the area and has now increased the risk of water contamination as the supply pipes pass through the site. 

“We also saw the leachate flowing from the trash hill after rain, is also contaminating the soil and groundwater,” Mohanty said demanding an immediate solution to the issue. He further alleged in the name of landfilling, BMC has started dumping legacy waste in different wards of the city creating an unhygienic atmosphere in the city. “This should be stopped immediately,” Mohanty said.  The BJP leaders said their protest will continue as long as the waste from the site is not cleared and the area is vacated. 

BMC officials, on the other hand, said the processing of garbage is being carried out scientifically and all legacy waste at the site will be cleared within the deadline. The height of the garbage hill has been reduced by seven metres after waste processing was started on a war footing basis.  

ALSO READ | Worrying waste: BMC's garbage hill raises a stink in Bhubaneswar 

“Over 1,600 tonne of waste is being processed at the site regularly and this way we hope to process all the waste in a couple of months,” said officials of BMC following a visit of Mayor Sulochana Das and other corporators to the site on Wednesday. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
temporary transit station BMC's garbage hill Bharatiya Janata Party Dillip Mohanty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp