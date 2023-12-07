Customs department produces seized cocaine from MV Debi at Paradip port before Odisha court

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The Customs department, on Wednesday, produced the 22 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 220 crore before the Additional District and Sessions Judge Court at Kujang, seized from the Panama-registered MV Debi at Paradip port. However, the investigation has hit a roadblock as the 21 Vietnamese crew members aboard face language barriers, hindering interrogation efforts.

A customs officer stated, “The department has sought the intervention of different government and private agencies, but no interpreter is still available to interrogate these crew members in their language.”

The seized cocaine has been submitted to the court for sample collection, and the National Forensic Laboratory will conduct testing under the NDPS Act 1985.

Government pleader Debasish Kanth explained, “The court has directed the Customs department to expedite this case to nab the accused persons involved in this smuggling case.”

Meanwhile, the MV Debi has been stranded at Paradip port for six days. The vessel, registered in Panama and previously anchored at Jebel Ali port in Saudi Arabia, is under scrutiny for suspected drug smuggling with officials investigating the role of new crew members who boarded at Jebel Ali port.

