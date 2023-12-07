Home States Odisha

Customs department produces seized cocaine from MV Debi at Paradip port before Odisha court

The seized cocaine has been submitted to the court for sample collection, and the National Forensic Laboratory will conduct testing under the NDPS Act 1985. 

Published: 07th December 2023 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The Customs department, on Wednesday, produced the 22 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 220 crore before the Additional District and Sessions Judge Court at Kujang, seized from the Panama-registered MV Debi at Paradip port. However, the investigation has hit a roadblock as the 21 Vietnamese crew members aboard face language barriers, hindering interrogation efforts. 

A customs officer stated, “The department has sought the intervention of different government and private agencies, but no interpreter is still available to interrogate these crew members in their language.” 
The seized cocaine has been submitted to the court for sample collection, and the National Forensic Laboratory will conduct testing under the NDPS Act 1985. 

Government pleader Debasish Kanth explained, “The court has directed the Customs department to expedite this case to nab the accused persons involved in this smuggling case.” 

Meanwhile, the MV Debi has been stranded at Paradip port for six days. The vessel, registered in Panama and previously anchored at Jebel Ali port in Saudi Arabia, is under scrutiny for suspected drug smuggling with officials investigating the role of new crew members who boarded at Jebel Ali port.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp