Home States Odisha

Dream big and work hard: Governor Raghubar Das

He interacted at an anganwadi centre in Turang, held discussions with self-help groups, visited Baji Rout Chhatrabas, and inspected key projects.

Published: 07th December 2023 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Raghubar Das

Governor Raghubar Das (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  As part of his three-day official visit to the undivided Dhenkanal district, Governor Raghubar Das participated in a series of programmes in the Angul and Talcher districts on Wednesday. 

He interacted at an Anganwadi centre in Turang, held discussions with self-help groups, visited Baji Rout Chhatrabas, and inspected key projects. At the Anganwadi centre, Das engaged with children and urged authorities to fulfil their responsibilities. Addressing self-help groups, he said, the vision of the Prime Minister and his direction have made women empowered leading to their participation for a developed and self-reliant India.

The Governor also paid tribute to the first chief minister, Nabakrushna Choudhury, at Baji Rout Chhatrabas and encouraged students to dream big and work hard. He also provided financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the Chhatrabas. 

During his visit to Angul, the Governor inspected the drinking water project at Sikshyakpara, the smart park, and interacted with beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana. In Talcher’s Kandhabereni village, he listened to the grievances of tribal students and self-help groups, advising students in the ashram school to prioritise education. 

The day concluded with a visit to Maa Hingula Mandir at Talcher, where Das offered prayers. Earlier on the day, Das visited Kapilash temple and Joranda Peetha and Mahima Gadi.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raghubar Das Dhenkanal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp