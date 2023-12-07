Dream big and work hard: Governor Raghubar Das

By Express News Service

ANGUL: As part of his three-day official visit to the undivided Dhenkanal district, Governor Raghubar Das participated in a series of programmes in the Angul and Talcher districts on Wednesday.

He interacted at an Anganwadi centre in Turang, held discussions with self-help groups, visited Baji Rout Chhatrabas, and inspected key projects. At the Anganwadi centre, Das engaged with children and urged authorities to fulfil their responsibilities. Addressing self-help groups, he said, the vision of the Prime Minister and his direction have made women empowered leading to their participation for a developed and self-reliant India.

The Governor also paid tribute to the first chief minister, Nabakrushna Choudhury, at Baji Rout Chhatrabas and encouraged students to dream big and work hard. He also provided financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the Chhatrabas.

During his visit to Angul, the Governor inspected the drinking water project at Sikshyakpara, the smart park, and interacted with beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana. In Talcher’s Kandhabereni village, he listened to the grievances of tribal students and self-help groups, advising students in the ashram school to prioritise education.

The day concluded with a visit to Maa Hingula Mandir at Talcher, where Das offered prayers. Earlier on the day, Das visited Kapilash temple and Joranda Peetha and Mahima Gadi.

