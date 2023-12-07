Home States Odisha

Income Tax department seized Rs 200 crore from liquor firms in Odisha

Sources in the department said searches were carried out at over half a dozen firms including M/S Shiw Ganga and Company, Boudh Distillery Pvt Ltd over alleged tax evasion.

Published: 07th December 2023 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax department sleuths, tax evasion

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Income Tax (IT) department on Wednesday seized Rs 200 crore during raids on property linked to various alcohol manufacturing firms in the state.

Sources in the department said searches were carried out at over half a dozen firms including M/S Shiw Ganga and Company, Boudh Distillery Pvt Ltd over alleged tax evasion. On property linked to Shiw Ganga, raids were carried out after the department received information that the company through its outlets across the state was selling country liquor without maintaining bills/vouchers for which a substantial amount of cash sales was not being accounted for in regular books of account of the firm.

The IT department officials are also investigating the company’s inconsistent and low net profits from the financial year 2019 to 2021, inflated expenses towards the purchase of mahua/other articles and suspicious other payables shown in the balance sheet, said sources. Sources said the officials also carried out raids at various places linked to Boudh Distillery over alleged tax evasion.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Income Tax department liquor firms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp