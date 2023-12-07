Moderate rain inundates Cuttack on December 6

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Several low-lying areas in Cuttack were waterlogged after moderate rains lashed the city from 11 am to 3 pm on Wednesday. Areas like Patapola, Sutahat New Colony, Makarabag Sahi, Dagabar Sahi, etc are still reeling under waterlogging making residents’ life miserable. This apart, traffic was disrupted for several hours owing to waterlogging on several busy roads including Buxi Bazaar main road and Cantonment road.

The lower Baliyatra ground was also inundated forcing traders to sell their products at throwaway prices on the day. Although Baliyatra ended on Tuesday, the traders were hoping to sell their products for the next two to three days. “All brooms at my stall were drenched. I had no option but to sell them at throwaway prices,” said Ramesh Behera, a trader from Damapada.

The untimely rain has also damaged kharif crops in the 14 blocks of Cuttack district. “The paddy crops were in the harvesting stage. We would have harvested the crops after five to 10 days. However, the rain has damaged our standing crops,” said a farmer of Nischintakoili.

