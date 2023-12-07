Home States Odisha

Odisha govt invokes ESMA to prohibit strikes by health staff

This is for the second time this year, ESMA has been invoked in the state. The prohibition was first imposed in April.

Published: 07th December 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Protest, strike

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday invoked the Orissa Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA) prohibiting strikes by nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, technicians and other class-III and class-IV employees in the health sector to ensure medical services across the state are not disrupted.

A notification issued by the Home (Special Section) department said the act will apply to contractual employees in services/engagements connected with the maintenance of medical services in government hospitals and dispensaries like district headquarters hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, area hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, municipality hospitals and ESI hospitals.

This apart, staff working in the medical colleges and hospitals run by the government and other autonomous health institutions receiving grant-in-aid from the state government, specifically Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer, regional spinal injury centre, jail hospitals and police hospitals will also be covered under the provisions of the act. This is for the second time this year, that ESMA has been invoked in the state. The prohibition was first imposed in April.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa Essential Services (Maintenance) Act strikes strikes by health staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp