Rains hit harvest-ready crops, farmers in lurch in Odisha

Paddy crops over vast tracts of land affected due to the rainfall

Published: 07th December 2023 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

 crops

Standing crop affected due to the showers in Sambalpur district | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Incessant rainfall in the last 48 hours has damaged kharif paddy crops, leaving farmers of Bargarh and Sambalpur districts in a lurch. Farmer leader of Bargarh Hara Bania said harvesting was picking up pace in the district as most of the farmers had already received their tokens to participate in the procurement process.

However, the rains have played a spoilsport. Paddy crops over vast tracts of land have been affected due to the rainfall. The extent of crop damage can be assessed only after the rain stops. 

Besides, harvested paddy stored in open fields and temporary sheds due to the lack of infrastructure at market yards has been damaged in the rain. The discoloured and damaged paddy will be straightaway rejected by rice millers on the pretext of quality. “We want the government to make provisions for procurement of paddy from farmers who have suffered partial crop loss. We also want insurance and input subsidy for the crop damage following a proper assessment of the loss,” Bania added.

Advisor of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti Ashok Pradhan said more than 50 per cent of the crop is yet to be harvested in Sambalpur district. The farmers were not ready for the rains. “As the showers are continuing, farmers are gripped with the crop loss worry.”

Chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) of Bargarh Amiya Sahu said, “We have started visiting different areas to monitor the impact of rain on paddy crops and identify the affected areas.” Sambalpur CDAO GS Singh said no prior rainfall alert was received for the district. However, the rains will not have any adverse effect on paddy crops. He, however, assured that information is being collected from different parts of the district to ascertain the actual impact of rain on crops.    

In the last two days, several districts of western Odisha received rainfall due to the impact of cyclone Michuang. While moderate showers were recorded in Bargarh and Sambalpur on Tuesday, the rainfall activity intensified on Wednesday.
 

rainfall Bargarh Hara Bania harvest-ready crops

