Scientist, SCB prof to get Biju Patnaik science award in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Scientist Prof Pravat Kumar Mohapatra from Sambalpur and Prof Bidyut Kumar Das of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack will be conferred the prestigious Biju Patnaik Award for Scientific Excellence for 2021 and 2022, respectively.

This was announced by the Odisha Bigyan Academy under the Science and Technology department, on Wednesday. Different other awards for scientists for the years 2021 and 2022 were also announced. The Biju Patnaik Award for Scientific Excellence carries a cash reward of `2 lakh along with a medallion, memento and citation.

The Samanta Chandrasekhar Award - which is given for outstanding research contribution in science and technology - will be conferred on Hrudayanath Thatoi (life science), Bikash Kumar Jena (physical science), Ashok Kumar Sahu (engineering and technology) and Narayan Prasad Padhy (engineering and technology) for the year 2021.

Similarly, for the year 2022, Ramesh Chandra Patra (life science), Bhagyadhara Bhoi (engineering and technology), and Debi Prasanna Kanungo (CSIR, Roorkee) will be awarded. They will be given `1 lakh along with a citation and memento.

Basudeba Kar, Swagatika Dash, and Bishnu Prasad Biswal will receive the Odisha Young Scientists Award for the year 2021 while Soumya Ranjan Jena, Uttam Kumar Panigrahi, Soumya Prakash Dash and Rekha Biswal will get the award for 2022. Pranakrushna Parija Popular Science Book Award will be given to Arun Kumar Patra, Asit Kumar Swain for the year 2021, and Kartik Swain and Subhendu Patnaik for 2022. The young scientists and the authors will receive a cash award of `25,000 with a citation and a memento. The awards and felicitation ceremony will be held soon, a release from the department stated.

