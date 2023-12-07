UGC reminder on grievance cells in varsities in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite repeated reminders, a majority of the public universities in the state are yet to come up with provisions related to student grievance redressal committees on campuses. In April this year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) notified a new set of regulations for the redressal of students’ grievances under UGC (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations 2023.

Each institution was asked to set up a portal or integrate a link to the student grievance redressal committee (SGRCs) in their websites by July 11 where any student can submit and track a grievance application seeking redressal. The constitution, existence and functioning of the SGRCs and the names of the committee members should be put up on an institution’s website, prospectus and notice board. Besides, UGC asked the universities to appoint ombudspersons to these SGRCs.

In the state, except Kalahandi, Sambalpur and Gangadhar Meher universities, none of the public universities have complied with these UGC guidelines so far. The three universities have active links where a student can post his or her grievances.

Sources said many universities are yet to put up an active link to the SGRCs on their websites while a few others have just provided information on the committee members. A few of the universities have also appointed ombudspersons to the committees.

Utkal, Rajendra and Vikram Deb universities, for instance, have no content on the student grievance cell link. On websites of Fakir Mohan, Berhampur, Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo, only the names of GRC members are available.

Viewing the matter seriously, the UGC secretary Manish R Joshi has recently written to vice-chancellors of all the universities to comply with the UGC regulations and also appoint ombudspersons on or before December 31. “Since enough opportunities have been provided to the universities, it has been decided to publish the names of defaulting institutions on the website of UGC after December 31, 2023,” the UGC letter read.

