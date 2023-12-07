Under-trial prisoner ends life in Ragadi sub-jail in Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a shocking incident, an under-trial prisoner (UTP) allegedly died by suicide in Ragadi sub-jail in Jajpur district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Balaram Behera.

According to reports, Behera who was housed in Ragadi sub-jail under Korei police limits in the district reportedly hung himself with a towel in the newly-constructed medical facility on the prison premises on Wednesday. Security personnel of the sub-jail spotted Behera hanging and rushed him to the community health centre (CHC), Jajpur Road but doctors declared him dead.

On being informed, Korai police reached the spot seized the body and sent it for post-mortem. While it is still unclear as to why Behera took the extreme step, police sources said the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives. A case in this regard has been registered at Korei police station and further investigation is underway.

Sources said, Behera was arrested on charges of a cognizable offence from Panikoili areas in Jajpur district and housed in the Ragadi sub-jail two months back.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAJPUR: In a shocking incident, an under-trial prisoner (UTP) allegedly died by suicide in Ragadi sub-jail in Jajpur district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Balaram Behera. According to reports, Behera who was housed in Ragadi sub-jail under Korei police limits in the district reportedly hung himself with a towel in the newly-constructed medical facility on the prison premises on Wednesday. Security personnel of the sub-jail spotted Behera hanging and rushed him to the community health centre (CHC), Jajpur Road but doctors declared him dead. On being informed, Korai police reached the spot seized the body and sent it for post-mortem. While it is still unclear as to why Behera took the extreme step, police sources said the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives. A case in this regard has been registered at Korei police station and further investigation is underway.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said, Behera was arrested on charges of a cognizable offence from Panikoili areas in Jajpur district and housed in the Ragadi sub-jail two months back. Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7). Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp