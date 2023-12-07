Home States Odisha

Under-trial prisoner ends life in Ragadi sub-jail in Jajpur

On being informed, Korai police reached the spot and seized the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Published: 07th December 2023 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide, attempt to suicide

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a shocking incident, an under-trial prisoner (UTP) allegedly died by suicide in Ragadi sub-jail in Jajpur district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Balaram Behera.

According to reports, Behera who was housed in Ragadi sub-jail under Korei police limits in the district reportedly hung himself with a towel in the newly-constructed medical facility on the prison premises on Wednesday. Security personnel of the sub-jail spotted Behera hanging and rushed him to the community health centre (CHC), Jajpur Road but doctors declared him dead.

On being informed, Korai police reached the spot seized the body and sent it for post-mortem. While it is still unclear as to why Behera took the extreme step, police sources said the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives. A case in this regard has been registered at Korei police station and further investigation is underway.

Sources said, Behera was arrested on charges of a cognizable offence from Panikoili areas in Jajpur district and housed in the Ragadi sub-jail two months back. 

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
under-trial prisoner Ragadi sub-jail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp