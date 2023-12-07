Work to install AC sheds for devotees commences in Odisha's Jagannath Temple

By Express News Service

PURI: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Wednesday initiated work to install air-conditioned (AC) sheds for devotees waiting in queues within the barricades to enter Srimandir. Puri sub-collector Bhabataran Sahu said sun sheds 84-metre in length and 12-metre wide will be installed over the barricades from Marichikot square to provide relief to devotees from the harsh weather.

The AC sheds will not touch the Simhadwar but reach up to the Srimandir administrative office. A ground survey of the stretch from Marichikot to the temple office site has been conducted and marked by the personnel of the technical team. The sheds will be completed before December 25 and made operational from January 1.

Last week, chief administrator of SJTA Ranjan Kumar Das informed that sun sheds will be erected over the barricades to protect devotees from the scorching heat. Several standing ACs will be installed on both sides of the barricades.

On the day, the district administration performed Bhumi Puja in a dozen Jaga Gharas (traditional schools of martial arts) in Puri town. All 35 Jaga Gharas are being developed by the Sports department. Under the project, necessary infrastructure including multipurpose gyms will be set up in most of these schools. The Jaga gharas are an integral part of the temple culture. These schools were established around Srimandir to provide training to youths, particularly from the servitor community. Wrestling, bodybuilding, sword fighting and other martial arts are taught in these schools.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PURI: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Wednesday initiated work to install air-conditioned (AC) sheds for devotees waiting in queues within the barricades to enter Srimandir. Puri sub-collector Bhabataran Sahu said sun sheds 84-metre in length and 12-metre wide will be installed over the barricades from Marichikot square to provide relief to devotees from the harsh weather. The AC sheds will not touch the Simhadwar but reach up to the Srimandir administrative office. A ground survey of the stretch from Marichikot to the temple office site has been conducted and marked by the personnel of the technical team. The sheds will be completed before December 25 and made operational from January 1. Last week, chief administrator of SJTA Ranjan Kumar Das informed that sun sheds will be erected over the barricades to protect devotees from the scorching heat. Several standing ACs will be installed on both sides of the barricades.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the day, the district administration performed Bhumi Puja in a dozen Jaga Gharas (traditional schools of martial arts) in Puri town. All 35 Jaga Gharas are being developed by the Sports department. Under the project, necessary infrastructure including multipurpose gyms will be set up in most of these schools. The Jaga gharas are an integral part of the temple culture. These schools were established around Srimandir to provide training to youths, particularly from the servitor community. Wrestling, bodybuilding, sword fighting and other martial arts are taught in these schools. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp