Youth killed by tree branch during father’s funeral rites in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a cruel turn of events, a 27-year-old youth died after a tree branch fell on him while he was performing the last rites of his father at Kamata village within B. Singpur police limits under Borigumma block in Koraput district on Wednesday.

The deceased youth was identified as Benudhar Mandal (27) of Kamata village. Benudhar lived in Koraput town where he owned a food stall. Sources said the youth’s father Laxman Mandal (55), a weaver by profession, fell sick on Tuesday night. He was rushed to SLN Medical College and Hospital. However, he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Subsequently, on Wednesday morning, Benudhar brought his father’s body back to Kamata village for a funeral. The youth and his family members took Laxman’s body to the village cremation ground. When Benudhar went to collect wood for his father’s last rites, the branch of a large tree fell on him.

The youth sustained grievous head injuries and was rushed to Borigumma Community Health Centre. However, the doctor declared him brought dead. Locals said the branch broke off the tree due to incessant rains that lashed the area since Tuesday night under the influence of cyclone Michaung.

As the news about the incident spread, a pall of gloom descended on Kamata village. Grieving villagers gathered at the cremation ground and performed the last rites of the father-son duo. Police registered an unnatural death case in this connection. The district administration has directed the revenue officials of Borigumma to probe the incident.

