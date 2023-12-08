Home States Odisha

Army jawan hurt in attack by miscreants succumbs in Bhubaneswar

On Sunday, Dileswar was returning home after watching a cricket match in Gopalpur. At Haripur chowk, four unidentified miscreants assaulted him, leaving him critically injured.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: An Army jawan of Ganjam’s Chamakhandi area who suffered critical injuries after being attacked by unidentified miscreants, succumbed during treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday night.

The deceased jawan was identified as J Dileswar (23) of Kalipalli village within Chamakhandi police limits. Dileswar was attacked by unknown miscreants while he was returning home from Gopalpur on December 3.

In her police complaint, the jawan’s mother alleged that her son was posted at Durgapur in West Bengal and had come home on leave a week back. On Sunday, Dileswar was returning home after watching a cricket match in Gopalpur. At Haripur chowk, four unidentified miscreants assaulted him, leaving him critically injured.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and started investigation. On the other hand, Dileswar was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur and later shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after his condition deteriorated. However, he succumbed to injuries during treatment. Hospital sources said Dileswar had suffered grievous head injuries.

On Thursday, the jawan’s body was brought to Kalipalli village for cremation. Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena said after the jawan’s death, police converted the case into murder and have detained one person in this connection. “We have formed two teams to nab the rest three culprits who are absconding. The reason behind the assault is being investigated.”However, sources said Dileswar had a dispute with the assailants and the attack could be a fallout of the past enmity.

