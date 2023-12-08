BJD, BJP and Congress unite to demand investigation into CMC expenditure

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Baliyatra over, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has once again come under fire over alleged irregularities and corruption in conducting the fair with even the ruling party corporators and leaders demanding a probe into it.

BJD corporator Pradipta Khuntia, who is also the chairman of CMC public works standing committee, expressed his discontentment over the civic body’s unnecessary and exorbitant expenditure on the fair. He alleged the civic body authorities committed massive irregularities by showing undue favour to some particular agencies. “The works which could have been completed in Rs 1.5 crore were done at Rs 3.5 crore,” alleged Khuntia.

The welcome arch at Belleview square

The Cuttack Mahanagar BJD unit headed by its general secretary Tapas Mohanty on Thursday also submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through RDC, Central Range, urging him to initiate a probe by a special agency of the state government to unearth irregularities and corruption in holding the festival.The Opposition BJP and Congress corporators also trained guns at the CMC authorities on the expenditure in Baliyatra and alleged gross corruption in its conduct.

The BJP corporators stated the civic body had erected two welcome arches for the festival at a cost of Rs 32 lakh this year. “Last year, the civic body had erected two similar welcome arches at only around Rs 16 lakh. However, this year, the cost has doubled. From this, one can imagine how the civic body is indulging in corruption and irregularities. In fact, two concrete welcome arches could have been constructed with the same amount,” said BJP corporator Gagan Ojha.

Congress corporator Santosh Bhola alleged CMC committed massive irregularities by showing 10 times the actual expenditure incurred on the fair. “The civic body has spent around Rs 5 crore on the fair. It spent Rs 27. 73 lakh on green fireworks show of 10 to 15 minutes. It showed expenditure amounting to Rs 68 lakh on organising a ‘Baliyatra Pragyapan Medha Sobhayatra’ (procession of Baliyatra tableau). If a probe is initiated, massive irregularities, corruption and misutilisation of public money will come to the light,” Bhola alleged.

Mayor Subhas Singh, however, said a five-member committee has been formed to ensure transparency in expenditure on the fair.“Bills will be passed for payment on the basis of recommendation of the committee” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: Baliyatra over, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has once again come under fire over alleged irregularities and corruption in conducting the fair with even the ruling party corporators and leaders demanding a probe into it. BJD corporator Pradipta Khuntia, who is also the chairman of CMC public works standing committee, expressed his discontentment over the civic body’s unnecessary and exorbitant expenditure on the fair. He alleged the civic body authorities committed massive irregularities by showing undue favour to some particular agencies. “The works which could have been completed in Rs 1.5 crore were done at Rs 3.5 crore,” alleged Khuntia. The welcome arch at Belleview squareThe Cuttack Mahanagar BJD unit headed by its general secretary Tapas Mohanty on Thursday also submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through RDC, Central Range, urging him to initiate a probe by a special agency of the state government to unearth irregularities and corruption in holding the festival.The Opposition BJP and Congress corporators also trained guns at the CMC authorities on the expenditure in Baliyatra and alleged gross corruption in its conduct.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The BJP corporators stated the civic body had erected two welcome arches for the festival at a cost of Rs 32 lakh this year. “Last year, the civic body had erected two similar welcome arches at only around Rs 16 lakh. However, this year, the cost has doubled. From this, one can imagine how the civic body is indulging in corruption and irregularities. In fact, two concrete welcome arches could have been constructed with the same amount,” said BJP corporator Gagan Ojha. Congress corporator Santosh Bhola alleged CMC committed massive irregularities by showing 10 times the actual expenditure incurred on the fair. “The civic body has spent around Rs 5 crore on the fair. It spent Rs 27. 73 lakh on green fireworks show of 10 to 15 minutes. It showed expenditure amounting to Rs 68 lakh on organising a ‘Baliyatra Pragyapan Medha Sobhayatra’ (procession of Baliyatra tableau). If a probe is initiated, massive irregularities, corruption and misutilisation of public money will come to the light,” Bhola alleged. Mayor Subhas Singh, however, said a five-member committee has been formed to ensure transparency in expenditure on the fair.“Bills will be passed for payment on the basis of recommendation of the committee” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp