CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation for NMIMS in capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday laid the foundation for Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) at Infovalley in state capital.

At least 30 per cent seats will be kept reserved for students of Odisha on merit at the institute. Stating Odisha in recent times has made significant strides in various socio-economic parameters, the chief minister said the rising economic status of the state has created immense opportunities in attracting talents from India and across the globe.

“In Odisha, the landscape of higher education has undergone significant advancements since the year 2000. The state witnessed a surge in university establishments, expansions in course offerings, and infrastructure improvements across all streams of education. The exponential growth has been because of flagship initiatives like 5T”, he said.

The chief minister said Narsee Monjee Institute will add another feather to the state’s cap in higher education. NMIMS will contribute to strengthen the educational ambiance in the state and will provide support for societal causes as well, he said.

The institute will be set up by Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal Trust over 40 acre of land given by the state government. Higher Education Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said impressed with the vision of the chief minister, top institutes of higher education are now setting up their centres in Odisha.Among others, 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian and head of SVKM Trust Amrish Patel were present.

