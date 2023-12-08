Farmers count losses as heavy rains inundate crops

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE/JEYPORE: Farmers of Nabarangpur and Koraput districts are in the throes of a crisis as incessant rains for over three days in a row have damaged standing and harvested paddy crops besides vegetables.

In Nabarangpur, continuous heavy rains for two to three days has led to the complete soaking and destruction of harvested paddy in the fields, leaving the financial stability of many farmers in jeopardy. With rainfall varying across blocks, including 45 mm in Nabarangpur, 39 mm in Nandahandi, and an average of 30.38 mm district-wide, the majority of harvested paddy in most blocks suffers damage or is destroyed.

Despite efforts by some farmers to cover their paddy piles with polythene sheets, the relentless rain has posed threat to its usability. Farmers expressed fear and concern about their open paddy fields, and the resultant losses they are likely to incur. Monu Gouda, a farmer, was completely broken when he spoke about the drastic damage to his vegetable crops due to heavy wind and rain. “I do not know how I would sustain without a good harvest, my only means of sustenance,” he stated.

Chief district agriculture officer G. Venket Reddy said paddy has been cultivated in 96,878 hectares of land, yielding around 464,363 metric tons in the district. “Agriculture officials have been instructed to visit the fields and submit damage reports before December 12 for a comprehensive assessment of the cyclone’s impact,” he informed.

Unfavourable weather conditions persisted for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, impacting normal life in Koraput district. Drizzles accompanied by moderate winds affected both plains and hilly areas, causing extensive damage to standing and harvested crops.

Due to incessant rains, water has been overflowing over the low-lying paddy crop areas. Farmers in Kotpad, Borrigumma, Jeypore, Kundra, and other regions have been forced to drain the fields for harvesting, while many were seen collecting wet harvested paddy for drying. The adverse weather has also taken a toll on seasonal crops like ginger, potato, onion, tomato, brinjal, beans, cauliflower, and cabbage in Pottangi, Nandapur, Lamataput, Semiliuguda, Laxmipur, Dasmantpur, and Koraput, causing massive damages.

Kotpad Kurshak Samaj leader Sukuria Pradhan expressed worry and stated that moisture in paddy grains could lead to blackening and moisture retention post-harvest.Reports reveal that out of the 42,500 hectares cultivated for the kharif season from June to August, only 50 percent of crops were harvested by November due to rain affecting paddy chunks.

The chief district agriculture officer, BN Behera, assured that a spot inquiry on crop damage has begun. The damage report will be available in the next three days, he added.Meanwhile, the district administration has scheduled paddy procurement in different mandis from December 14, which has added to the concerns of the already distressed farming community.

