Home States Odisha

Inclement weather affects normal life in Sundargarh

Due to the weather condition, the district administration declared school closures but since the announcement came late, some students reached schools only to return home.  

Published: 08th December 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Rain in Rourkela kept people confined to homes while a few were seen moving out on the streets on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Sundargarh district experienced a sharp drop in temperature and disruption of normal life as the low-pressure system induced by cyclone Michuang triggered uninterrupted light rain over the past 48 hours.Rourkela city, along with the rest of Sundargarh, witnessed deserted streets and marketplaces.

Due to the weather condition, the district administration declared school closures but since the announcement came late, some students reached schools only to return home. However, the colleges remained open with poor attendance.

The Environment Engineering wing of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) on Thursday reported the maximum temperature at 19.2 degree Celsius (C) and minimum at 17.8 degree C.

According to the District Emergency Office, the Sundargarh district headquarter town about 100 kms from Rourkela on Thursday reported maximum temperature at 20 degree C, while the minimum was at 15.6 degree C.

Meanwhile, reports of damage to paddy crops stacked on farm fields after harvesting are also pouring in from different rural pockets of the district. The district agriculture authorities have reportedly instructed for assessment of damage.  

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sundargarh cyclone Michuang

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp