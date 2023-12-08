Inclement weather affects normal life in Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Sundargarh district experienced a sharp drop in temperature and disruption of normal life as the low-pressure system induced by cyclone Michuang triggered uninterrupted light rain over the past 48 hours.Rourkela city, along with the rest of Sundargarh, witnessed deserted streets and marketplaces.

Due to the weather condition, the district administration declared school closures but since the announcement came late, some students reached schools only to return home. However, the colleges remained open with poor attendance.

The Environment Engineering wing of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) on Thursday reported the maximum temperature at 19.2 degree Celsius (C) and minimum at 17.8 degree C.

According to the District Emergency Office, the Sundargarh district headquarter town about 100 kms from Rourkela on Thursday reported maximum temperature at 20 degree C, while the minimum was at 15.6 degree C.

Meanwhile, reports of damage to paddy crops stacked on farm fields after harvesting are also pouring in from different rural pockets of the district. The district agriculture authorities have reportedly instructed for assessment of damage.

