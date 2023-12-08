Need focus on higher education: Experts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The share of children, aged 0-4, as well as school-going population, aged 5-14, in the state’s demography will decline by 20 per cent by 2036 implying investment on childcare and school education needs to be more on quality than quantity, opined experts here on Thursday.

Speaking at the fourth edition of biennial Odisha Vikash Conclave (OVC) on the theme ‘Transformative Odisha @2036: Demography and Development’ organised by the Centre for Youth and Social Development (CYSD) experts said in Odisha, the population projection shows that there would be fewer kids up to the age group of 14 years, but more young people in the age group of 20 years and above in another one and half decade. Accordingly, the state needs to carefully plan while opening new schools and invest more in higher education.

The state needs to do this quickly to get the most benefit out of the changing population, they said. Apart from education, the conclave discussed five critical areas such as ageing population, migration and urbanisation, youth skilling and employment, and health and nutrition.

As per CYSD’s findings, the state, currently home to 4.56 crore people, will add another 30 lakh people to its demography by 2036 and this changing demography will throw more challenges. The experts at the conclave pointed out that as per projections the population aged 60 and above in the state is set to surge from 3.9 million in 2011 to 8 million in 2036.

As the state’s ageing population is projected to reach 17 per cent by 2036, it has a unique opportunity to harness the potential arising from demographic transition, said Jagadananda, the co-founder of CYSD.

Deputy advisor at Niti Aayog Muniraju SB, chief advisor (Special Initiatives) at the office of the chief minister R Balakrishnan and country head of UNFPA Andrea Wojnar also spoke.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The share of children, aged 0-4, as well as school-going population, aged 5-14, in the state’s demography will decline by 20 per cent by 2036 implying investment on childcare and school education needs to be more on quality than quantity, opined experts here on Thursday. Speaking at the fourth edition of biennial Odisha Vikash Conclave (OVC) on the theme ‘Transformative Odisha @2036: Demography and Development’ organised by the Centre for Youth and Social Development (CYSD) experts said in Odisha, the population projection shows that there would be fewer kids up to the age group of 14 years, but more young people in the age group of 20 years and above in another one and half decade. Accordingly, the state needs to carefully plan while opening new schools and invest more in higher education. The state needs to do this quickly to get the most benefit out of the changing population, they said. Apart from education, the conclave discussed five critical areas such as ageing population, migration and urbanisation, youth skilling and employment, and health and nutrition.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per CYSD’s findings, the state, currently home to 4.56 crore people, will add another 30 lakh people to its demography by 2036 and this changing demography will throw more challenges. The experts at the conclave pointed out that as per projections the population aged 60 and above in the state is set to surge from 3.9 million in 2011 to 8 million in 2036. As the state’s ageing population is projected to reach 17 per cent by 2036, it has a unique opportunity to harness the potential arising from demographic transition, said Jagadananda, the co-founder of CYSD. Deputy advisor at Niti Aayog Muniraju SB, chief advisor (Special Initiatives) at the office of the chief minister R Balakrishnan and country head of UNFPA Andrea Wojnar also spoke. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp